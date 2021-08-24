Railways to suspend parcel traffic at 18 stations in Tiruchi division

TIRUCHI

24 August 2021 18:09 IST

Similar action taken in Madurai and Salem railway divisions

Southern Railway has decided to close parcel service in 18 stations falling under Tiruchi Railway Division from September 1.

The decision was taken after it was found that the earnings through parcel traffic from the stations were either very low or nil.

The stations where parcel traffic — inward and outward — are to be closed from September 1 are Aduthurai, Ariyalur, Chinnababusamudram, Chidambaram, Cuddalore Port junction, Kuttalam, Nidamangalam junction, Panruti, Sillakudi, Sendurai, Tiruppadripuliyur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchi Fort, Tiruchi Town, Tiruverumbur, Tiruvarur junction, Vaitheeswarankoil and Velankanni.

An official communication from Southern Railway headquarters has been sent to Tiruchi division to notify the staff concerned.

A senior railway official told The Hindu that the decision to close parcel traffic at the 18 stations was taken after it was found that the earnings were either very low or nil in the last one-and-a-half years. The earnings were found to be nil in at least 10 stations, including Panruti, Sendurai, Vaitheeswaran Koil, Sillakudi, Tiruvannamalai and Tiruppadripuliyur, and the parcel offices would be closed at the stations.

However, parcel service would continue at major stations such as Tiruchi, Villupuram and Thanjavur junctions, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The official said Tiruchi,Villupuram and Puducherry were the main stations in respect of brisk parcel movement in the division, with average earnings of ₹1.5 lakh per day. Textiles, eggs, fish and teak stems were some of the items dispatched by trains. New commodities such as paper cups were sent from Puducherry station.

Parcel movement would also be suspended at some of the stations, including Pudukottai and Manapparai, falling under Madurai railway division. Kulithalai is among the identified stations in Salem division where parcel traffic would be stopped from September 1.