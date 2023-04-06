April 06, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Southern Railway has announced that two pairs of DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) services will be operated five days a week (except Saturdays and Sundays) from Thiruthuraipoondi to Agasthiyampalli and back from April 10 onwards. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the newly converted Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli BG section and flag off a DEMU train in the section on April 8 through video conferencing from Chennai.

A press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division on Thursday said the Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli DEMU unreserved express (Train No. 06628) was scheduled to leave Thiruthuraipoondi at 6.45 a.m. and reach Agasthiyampalli by 7.40 a.m. In the return direction, the Agasthiyampalli - Thiruthuraipoondi DEMU unreserved express (Train No. 06627) was scheduled to leave Agasthiyampalli at 7.55 a.m. and reach Thiruthuraipoondi by 8.50 a.m.

The Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli DEMU unreserved express (Train No. 06630) was scheduled to leave Thiruthuraipoondi at 3.30 p.m. and reach Agasthiyampalli by 4.25 p.m. In the return direction, the Agasthiyampalli - Thiruthuraipoondi DEMU unreserved express was scheduled to leave Agasthiyampalli at 4.40 p.m. and reach Thiruthuraipoondi by 5.35 p.m. The trains will stop at Kariyapattinam, Kuruvapulam, Neyvilakku, Topputhurai and Vedaranyam in both directions.

