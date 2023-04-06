ADVERTISEMENT

Railways to operate two pairs of DEMU services in Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli BG section from April 10

April 06, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has announced that two pairs of DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) services will be operated five days a week (except Saturdays and Sundays) from Thiruthuraipoondi to Agasthiyampalli and back from April 10 onwards. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the newly converted Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli BG section and flag off a DEMU train in the section on April 8 through video conferencing from Chennai.

A press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division on Thursday said the Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli DEMU unreserved express (Train No. 06628) was scheduled to leave Thiruthuraipoondi at 6.45 a.m. and reach Agasthiyampalli by 7.40 a.m.  In the return direction, the Agasthiyampalli - Thiruthuraipoondi DEMU unreserved express (Train No. 06627) was scheduled to leave Agasthiyampalli at 7.55 a.m. and reach Thiruthuraipoondi by 8.50 a.m. 

The Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli DEMU unreserved express (Train No. 06630) was scheduled to leave Thiruthuraipoondi at 3.30 p.m. and reach Agasthiyampalli by 4.25 p.m. In the return direction, the Agasthiyampalli - Thiruthuraipoondi DEMU unreserved express was scheduled to leave Agasthiyampalli at 4.40 p.m. and reach Thiruthuraipoondi by 5.35 p.m. The trains will stop at Kariyapattinam, Kuruvapulam, Neyvilakku, Topputhurai and Vedaranyam in both directions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US