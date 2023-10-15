Railways to operate MEMU trains from Tiruchi to Velankanni and Tiruchi to Palakkad next month

October 15, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains would soon be operated on certain sections of the delta region for the first time to replace the existing Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) trains. MEMU services would also be operated in the inter-state Tiruchi - Palakkad Town broad gauge electrified section.

The Southern Railway administration has come out with a schedule to operate MEMU trains in the electrified stretch from Tiruchi to Velankanni besides in the Velankanni - Nagapattinam - Karaikal section. The first MEMU service from Tiruchi Junction to Velankanni via Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam (Train No 06840) is to be operated with effect from November 1.

The same MEMU service upon reaching Velankanni will thereafter be operated to Nagapattinam as Train No. 06842 and from Nagapattinam to Karaikal as Train No. 06898. The first MEMU service from Velankanni to Tiruchi Junction (Train No. 06839) will be operated from November 2.

The first MEMU unreserved express from Palakkad Town to Tiruchi Junction would be operated from November 1, while the Tiruchi Junction - Palakkad Town MEMU train would be run from November 2. An eight-car MEMU train is to be operated in the Palakkad - Tiruchi - Palakkad section and in the Tiruchi - Velankanni - Tiruchi stretch.

This will be the first time that a MEMU service is to be operated in certain sections in the delta region and in the Tiruchi - Palakkad section via Karur, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Walayar and Kanjikode, said a railway official here.

The MEMU trains to be operated in the Tiruchi - Velankanni and Velankanni - Nagapattinam-Karaikal sections would replace the DEMU trains which are currently in operation on these stretches. The Tiruchi - Palakkad Town - Tiruchi unreserved train is currently being operated with conventional coaches which would be replaced with MEMU coaches from next month, the official said adding that the maintenance of the MEMU rakes would be done at the Palakkad shed in Kerala.

The announcement of operation of MEMU trains by the railway administration comes amid demands from different railway passenger associations in Tiruchi Division to operate the environmental-friendly MEMU services in lieu of DEMU trains since most broad gauge sections in Tiruchi Division had been electrified.

Barring the nearly 150-km Tiruvarur - Pattukottai - Aranthangi - Karaikudi and the 37-km Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli BG stretches which are yet to be electrified at present, the other sections falling under the Tiruchi Railway Division including Villupuram -Tiruchi via Ariyalur chordline section; Villupuram - Thanjavur via Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam mainline section, Tiruchi - Thanjavur - Tiruvarur - Nagapattinam - Karaikal; Mayiladuthurai - Peralam; Nagapattinam - Velankanni and Mannargudi - Nidamangalam BG stretches have already been electrified.

The railway associations were also in favour of operation of MEMU trains as it had faster acceleration and would prevent carbon footprint to a great extent besides substantially reducing use of diesel.

Meanwhile, the Rail Users Struggle Committee at Mayiladuthurai has urged the Southern Railway administration to extend the daily MEMU service being operated from Puducherry to Villupuram up to Velankanni via Mayiladuthurai.