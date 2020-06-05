Tiruchirapalli

Railways to open more counters for cancellation, refunds

TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Railway Division is arranging full refund of ticket fares for trains cancelled from March 22 to June 30 due to COVID-19.

Refunds were already being provided at reservation counters at Tiruchi Junction, Thanjavur Junction, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai Junction, Ariyalur and Villupuram Junction with effect from June 1.

In addition to the above, passenger reservation system counters would be opened for cancellation and refunds at Puducherry, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur Junction, Vriddhachalam Junction, Tiruvannamalai, Chidambaram, Tiruppadirippuliyur and Srirangam with effect from June 8.

The working hours of the counters at the above locations would be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Refunds would be made available in a staggered manner to minimise queue at the counters and ensure personal distancing for the protection of passengers.

A Southern Railway press release said for counter tickets 100% refund would be made available for all the cancelled trains (after March 22, 2020) up to 180 days from the date of journey. There was no urgency to come to the counters.

No person would be allowed at the counters without wearing masks. The staff were instructed to wear gloves and masks and frequent use of sanitisers while handling cash. The counters would also be sanitised frequently.

The refund of ticket fares was being granted online at www.irctc.co.in for all tickets on the website, the release added.

