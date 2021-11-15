Railways to hire ex-servicemen as gatekeepers on Tiruvarur- Karaikudi BG section

Tiruchi

15 November 2021 20:09 IST

Amid persistent demands from rail travellers for deployment of gatekeepers on the Tiruvarur - Karaikudi broad gauge section where regular train services are yet to resume for over two years, the Tiruchi Railway Division has issued a notification inviting applications from ex-servicemen to work as gatemen on contract basis.

The notification stipulating the eligibility and other conditions, working hours and their duties was issued recently. The move has brightened the prospects of resumption of regular trains in a phased manner on the stretch

Although gauge conversion works on this stretch was completed in portions: from Pattukottai to Karaikudi via Aranthangi at first and thereafter from Tiruvarur to Pattukottai via Thiruthuraipoondi more than two-and-half years ago, regular train services are yet to resume due to non-deployment of regular gatekeepers to man the 72 level crossing gates on the nearly 150-km section which covers parts of Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Sivaganga districts.

Following repeated demands from rail users for resumption of regular services, the Tiruchi Railway Division began to operate Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) trains with minimum coaches by deploying mobile gatekeepers on board.

However, the operation of the DEMU train did not go down well with travellers due to time duration taken. The lengthy time duration was because the train had to halt ahead of every level crossing gate for the mobile gatekeepers to alight and shut the gate for the train to pass through it only to halt again for the mobile gatekeeper to board the train after opening the gate again.

The demand for posting gatekeepers along the stretch was taken up by some Members of Parliament of this region with the Railway Board and to restart regular train services at the earliest. The railway authorities have been operating DEMU services: one on the up direction and another on the down direction on this stretch at present.

However, travellers have been demanding express train service from Karaikudi to Chennai and back on this BG stretch. The railway official said the plan was to engage 100 ex-servicemen as Gateman initially on the Tiruvarur - Karaikudi stretch and seek more depending on the requirement.

Training would be imparted to the selected ex-servicemen, the official said exuding hope that the deployment would be done by December last week. The plan to engage ex-servicemen on contract basis comes in the wake of a Railway Board order issued a couple of months ago. “This is the first positive step towards resumption of express train services on this section after several years”, said A. Abdul Razak, secretary, United Foundation, Adirampattinam.