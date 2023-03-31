March 31, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Railway Division is to engage retired railway employees to serve as Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVM) Facilitators at 12 stations in the Division.

Preference would be given for those employees who have retired as Commercial Clerks, ECRCs, Ticket Checking Staff or Ministerial staff from the commercial branch of the division and headquarters and those who reside in the proximity to the proposed location to serve as ATVM facilitators for the issuance of unreserved tickets through the Automatic Ticket Vending Machines at the railway stations.

The vacancies are for Tiruchi, Budalur, Thanjavur, Nidamangalam, Kumbakonam, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Vriddhachalam, Tirupadirippuliyur, Villupuram and Puducherry. The Tiruchi Division has invited applications from the retired railway employees for engaging them as facilitators. The application form and general conditions for engagement of facilitators have been displayed on the notice board of the stations concerned.

Applicants should submit the form to the Chief Booking Supervisor at the station concerned, a press release from the Division said on Friday.