August 09, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - TIRUCH

The Tiruchi Railway Division has sought the cooperation of the members of the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) in arranging volunteers, individuals and educational institutions in cleaning small railway stations and halt stations in order to maintain a neat environment for the travelling public.

An official communication in this regard was sent to all DRUCC members of Tiruchi division recently seeking their cooperation in the exercise. The communication said small railway stations / halts and its surroundings require cleaning and clearing of bushes. Since DRUCC members were offering valuable insights for works undertaken for station development, the railway authorities sought their cooperation to arrange the services of individuals/ agencies/ voluntary organisations and educational institutions in cleaning small railway stations / halts and its surroundings in their respective jurisdiction.

The communication further said the exercise was to maintain a safe and neat environment for the travelling public. A senior railway official acknowledged that the communication was sent to all DRUCC members a week ago requesting their cooperation.

A long-time DRUCC member said this was the first time that a communication from the Tiruchi railway divisional authorities seeking their cooperation to arrange services of individuals and voluntary organisations for cleaning of small railway stations / halts had come. The information from the railways had been conveyed to service organisations in his jurisdiction through social media, the DRUCC member said.

The Tiruchi Railway Division holds a meeting with DRUCC members periodically in Tiruchi, which is chaired by the Divisional Railway Manager. The members during the meeting put forth a slew of railway-related demands including improvement of passenger amenities at stations, extension of train services, introduction of new services and attachment of additional coaches in trains.

The Tiruchi division has 22 DRUCC members including those from the chamber of commerce, registered passenger associations, consumer voluntary organisations, General Manager’s nominee and Member of Parliament nominees.