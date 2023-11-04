Railways reintroduces freight service from Agasthiyampalli after 21 years

November 04, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A goods yard was declared open at Agasthiyampalli near Vedaranyam in Tiruchi Railway Division on Saturday.

The opening of the yard follows the gauge conversion by the Southern Railway on the 37-km Agasthiyampalli-Thiruthuraipoondi section last year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the passenger train service in the broad gauge line through video conferencing from Chennai in April. Subsequently, a goods yard was opened at Thiruthuraipoondi. The gauge conversion and the opening of the goods yard has paved the way for resumption of freight traffic, especially salt from Agasthiyampalli in the coastal district of Nagapattinam, after a gap of 21 years.

The goods yard at Agasthiyampalli was declared open by N. Sreekumar, Principal Chief Operations Manager of Southern Railway. M.S. Anbalagan, Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi; P.V. Rajendran, former Mayiladuthurai MP; M.M. Pugazhendhi, Chairman, Vedaranyam Municipality; and senior railway and district officials were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first load of about 1,300 tonnes of paddy in 21 wagons left for Kancheepuram. The loading of the consignment commenced after 21 years at Agasthiyampalli. A consignment of salt was last loaded from here in 2002. Traders of the region said that loading of salt would commence shortly. The goods yard will function from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. through the week. It is permitted to handle all commodities except petroleum, oil, and lubricants. The goods shed, the 25th in the Tiruchi division, has come up on an area of about 15,000 sq. m. The concrete platform of the shed is 620 metres long and 15 metres wide. The facility can handle a rake of 42 wagons.

The line has direct reception and despatch, which facilitates independent movement of goods trains. A concrete approach road has been laid for easy access to the shed. Sufficient lighting, including high-mast lamps, has been provided at the yard to handle loading and unloading at night, according to a Southern Railway release.

An office, a room for traders, and a restroom for workers will be constructed soon. A covered shelter throughout the goods platform has been proposed for stacking and loading salt, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT