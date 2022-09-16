Railways observes ‘Cleanliness Fortnight’

The Tiruchi Railway Division began observing Cleanliness Fortnight under ‘Swatch Rail’ ‘Swatch Bharat’ ‘Swatchhta Pakhwada’ - a special drive on cleanliness which started on Friday. The campaign commenced with Swachchta pledge administered by Divisional Railway Manager Tiruchi Manish Agarwal on ‘ban on one time use plastic’ followed by planting of saplings. Senior railway officials participated in the programme here.

The special drive was organised in all railway stations in Tiruchi division. The Cleanliness Fortnight is being conducted with a view to improving cleanliness at railway establishments and on trains.

Special focus will be given on cleanliness of tracks at stations and elimination of plastic waste on railway premises. Extensive awareness campaigns will be organised to educate people about the use of bio-toilets, avoiding single use plastic and observing cleanliness habits. The campaign will conclude on October 2.

As part of ensuring cleanliness, strict action will be initiated against those who litter the railway premises. Littering, spitting and urinating on railway premises besides defacing walls of stations are punishable offences under the Railway Act, a press release from Tiruchi division said.