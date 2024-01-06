Railways notifies changes in train services

January 06, 2024 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Southern Railway has announced changes in pattern of train services in view of the ‘fixed time corridor block’ for maintenance of assets and engineering works in Tiruchi and Salem Divisions:

Partial cancellation of trains

The Melmaruvathur – Villupuram / Villupuram – Melmaruvathur MEMU Unreserved Express Specials ( Train No. 06725/06726) will be partially cancelled between Mundiyampakkam and Villupuram on January 6, 8, 13, 20, 22, 27 and 29. Train No 06276 will commence the journey from Mundiyampakkam at 1.45 p.m. on these days.

The Karaikudi – Tiruchi Unreserved express special ( Train No. 06888) will be partially cancelled between Kumaramangalam and Tiruchi and short terminated at Kumaramangalam on January 2, 9, 23 and 30.

The Erode – Tiruchi Unreserved Express Special (Train No. 06810) will be regulated for 20 minutes at Tiruchi Fort Station on January 2, 9, 23 and 30.

The Palghat Town – Tiruchi Unreserved Express (Train No. 16844 ) will be partially cancelled between Erode and Tiruchi and short terminated at Erode Junction on January 8 and 11. The train will be partially cancelled between Karur and Tiruchi and short terminated at Karur Junction on January 19, 23, 26 and 30.

Rescheduling

The Tiruchi– Palghat Town Unreserved Express special (Train No. 16843)

will be rescheduled to depart Tiruchi at 3 p.m.. two hours behind schedule, on January 19. The train will leave at 2 p.m., one hour behind schedule, on January 23, 26 and 30.

Cancellations

The following trains will be cancelled in view of pre -non-interlocking and non-interlocking work taken up in connection with the commissioning of 3rd line between Santhirdaram Nagar and Nishatpura section over Bhopal Division:

The Firozpur Cantonment – Mandapam Humsafar Express (Train No. 20973) will be cancelled on January 13. In the return direction, the train (Train No. 20974) will be cancelled on January 16.

The Mannargudi – Bhagat ki Kothi Superfast Express ( Train No. 22674 ) will be cancelled on January 8. In the return direction, the train ( No. 22673) will be cancelled on January 11.