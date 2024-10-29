Railways launches special safety campaigns ahead of Deepavali in Tiruchi division

The Safety Branch of the Tiruchi Railway Division has launched a week-long special safety publicity campaign at all major stations to educate the general public about the dangers of carrying inflammable articles particularly firecrackers, kerosene, LPG gas cylinders and petroleum products while travelling in trains.

As part of the outreach initiative, safety pamphlets in Tamil, English, and Hindi were distributed to approximately 1,700 passengers travelling on seven trains passing through the Tiruchi Railway Junction on Tuesday.

The pamphlets contained the message - “Prevention of Fire in Trains - Do not carry crackers and fire-prone materials while travelling”. A special awareness event was held at the Tiruchi Junction which featured a street play explaining safety hazards associated with transporting inflammable items on trains.

Divisional Railway Manager M.S. Anbalagan distributed safety pamphlets to passengers on board the Madurai-Tambaram special train and the Tiruchi-Chennai Egmore Cholan Express besides at ticket counters and platforms. Banners containing safety messages in three languages were put up at major stations to caution travellers about the dangers of carrying firecrackers and other explosives.

The Nukkad Natak team performed at Thanjavur railway junction where safety counsellors spoke to passengers to reinforce the message that they should desist from carrying firecrackers during travel. The Railway Protection Force of Tiruchi Division collaborated in this initiative. Special drives are under way to check for these items at railway stations and on board trains, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.