Railways holds drill to test preparedness to handle disaster and accident

The Tiruchi Railway Division, in collaboration with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), conducted a mock exercise at the Tiruchi Goods Yard on Friday aimed at enhancing the readiness and coordination among various agencies involved in emergency rescue operation during train accidents.

As part of this joint exercise in which the Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the civil authorities were involved, an “accident scenario” was created at the Tiruchi Goods Yard. Three coaches — one AC and two general coaches — derailed and an alert was sounded.

On hearing the siren, officials from various departments swung into rescue operation. The information was communicated to the authorities concerned and the NDRF was alerted. Medical team from the Railway Hospital, Ponmalai, St. John Ambulance, Railway Protection Force, the Government Railway Police, Engineering, Mechanical, Operating, Safety, Signal, Electrical and Engineering departments of the railways rushed to the spot and carried out the rescue operations as per the standard operating procedure.

The rescue teams worked together in evacuating passengers from the “derailed coaches”. The RPF, Mechanical and NDRF personnel displayed their expertise by cutting through the derailed coaches to evacuate the trapped passengers.

The Fire and Rescue Services team provided additional support in the rescue operations. A temporary medical camp was set up by the railway medical team at the “accident site” and provided first aid and medical care to the “injured” passengers and moved them through ambulances.

The area was secured once all passengers were evacuated and the focus shifted to rerailing the derailed coaches. With specialised equipment, including a 140-tonne crane, the railway team re-railed the AC coach and the two unreserved coaches in a short time demonstrating the efficiency and expertise of the teams.

The drill highlighted the importance of seamless coordination and communication among various departments. It tested the preparedness of all participating teams in handling real-life emergencies. The joint mock drill was a resounding success providing valuable insights and reinforcing the importance of readiness and coordination among all agencies involved in train accident response.

Ganesh, Principal Chief Safety Officer, Southern Railway; M.S. Anbalagan, Tiruchi Divisional Railway Manager; railway officials and civil authorities were present, according to a railway release.

