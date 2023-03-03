Railways engages agency for recruitment of ex-servicemen as gatekeepers

March 03, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has engaged an agency for recruitment of ex-servicemen on contract basis to serve as gatekeepers in Tiruchi Railway Division.

The plan is to recruit over 100 ex-servicemen on contract basis to man the level crossing gates and the focus as of now was on the Tiruvarur-Karaikudi broad gauge section via Tiruthuraipoondi, Pattukottai and Aranthangi, say senior railway officials. Regular train services is yet to resume on the 150-km long section post gauge conversion completed over three years ago.

The railway administration had selected the private agency through the GeM (Government e-Market) a public procurement portal for procurement of goods and services for all Central government ministries and departments. The railway authorities had deployed over 50 ex-servicemen to serve as gatekeepers on the Tiruvarur - Karaikudi BG section through issue of direct notification earlier. However, for the second lot of recruitment of additional ex-servicemen, a private agency had been engaged by the railway administration.

The Tiruvarur - Karaikudi BG section via Pattukottai, Adhiramapattinam and Aranthangi was converted from metre gauge to broad gauge in phases over three years ago with the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Bengaluru, giving his authorisation for operation of passenger and freight traffic after conducting mandatory inspections. However, resumption of rail services on a regular basis were yet to commence on this section owing to the gatekeepers issue. The BG section which traverses through Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Sivaganga districts has 69 level crossing gates along the stretch, say railway officials.

Amid repeated demands from rail users of this region and Members of Parliament, the Southern Railway initially operated DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) services from Tiruvarur to Karaikudi and back by deploying mobile gatekeepers travelling on board the DEMU trains. With the deployment of over 50 ex-servicemen through direct notification and by engaging some regular railway personnel, the railway authorities have been operating limited special trains on this section. However, for commencement of regular services additional gatekeepers were required for deployment in shifts.

There has been persistent demands from rail users of the region to post adequate numbers of gatekeepers to man the railway gates in shifts to pave the way for the resumption of express trains during night, especially from Karaikudi to Chennai and back. “Ever since the Tiruvarur - Karaikudi section was taken up for gauge conversion several years ago and even after its completion, regular train services are yet to commence due to the gatekeepers issue, much to disappointment to travellers,” says V. Viveganantham, secretary, Pattukottai Taluk Railway Passengers Welfare Association.

More services could be introduced once we get the additional strength of gatekeepers, say railway officials exuding hope that they would get the extra strength during the fresh lot of recruitment through the agency.