Railways conducts special cleanliness drive

The Tiruchi Railway Division has been carrying out a special cleanliness drive at various stations and its vicinity to mark the 74th Independence Day celebrations. The week-long drive which commenced on August 10 would go on till August 16 with the objective of keeping the railway premises clean and hygienic even during the COVID-19 pandemic and create awareness on the need to keep railway premises clean.

The drive has been primarily focusing on cleanliness of railway stations and its premises, railway tracks, railway colonies, work sites, water vending points, toilets, drains and other areas such as approach roads in the vicinity of railway stations. Special attention has been given to collection of plastic waste along with other waste along the tracks.

A Southern Railway press release here said all laid down safety protocols such as wearing of mask and personal distancing were being strictly enforced among employees participating in the cleanliness drives. The railways has appealed to the general public to join hands with it in maintaining high standards of cleanliness at railway stations and on trains.