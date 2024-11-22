Railways begins nation-wide online registration of applications for Divyangjan smart card

The online service launched by the Indian Railways for Divyangjan Passengers Smart Card registration has now been extended nation-wide, including the Tiruchi Railway Division. The initiative was introduced as a pilot project in Mumbai, Secunderabad, and Chennai Divisions.

The Tiruchi Railway Division has encouraged all Divyangjan (persons with disabilities) passengers to take full advantage of this online service, which will simplify and expedite the process of obtaining the smart card. To access the portal and begin registration, passengers can visit http://divyangjanid.indianrail.gov.in where a detailed user manual is available to assist with the process.

The online portal simplifies the process to obtain the ‘Divyangjan Smart Card’ as the applicants can track their application status and receive their smart card without visiting railway offices.

Persons with visual impairment with absence of sight, mentally challenged persons, persons with hearing and speech impairment totally (both afflictions together in the same person) and orthopedically handicapped / paraplegic persons / patients can apply for issuance or renewal of their photo ID cards to avail concessional rail tickets.

Concessional reserved tickets can be booked at ticket counters or via the IRCTC website. Concessional unreserved tickets can be booked at ticket counters or using the UTS app on cellphones. For any issues, users may register their complaints at https://pgportal.gov.in

