Railways announces full cancellation of several trains due to major non-interlocking works at Tiruchi Junction

July 31, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has announced full cancellation of the following trains on August 1 in view of major non-interlocking works at Tiruchi Junction.

The trains cancelled are: Tiruchi - Ramanathapuram unreserved express (Train No. 16849), Tiruchi - Erode unreserved express (Train No. 06611), Tiruchi - Thanjavur unreserved express (Train No. 06870), Thanjavur - Mayiladuthurai unreserved express (Train No. 06874) , Mayiladuthurai - Villupuram unreserved express (Train No. 06694), Tiruchi - Karaikul DEMU unreserved express (Train No. 06490), Tiruchi - Karur unreserved express (Train No. 06881), Karur - Tiruchi unreserved express (Train No. 06882) and Tiruchi - Karur DEMU unreserved express (Train No. 06123).

The Karur - Tiruchi DEMU unreserved express (Train No. 06124) will be fully cancelled on August 1 and 2, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said on Monday.

The release further said the Velankanni - Vasco-da-gama weekly express (Train No. 17316) will be fully cancelled on August 1 due to a landslide between Castle Rock - Caranzol railway station of Hubballi Division.