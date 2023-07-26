Railways announces full and partial cancellation of some train services

July 26, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

Southern Railway has announced full cancellation of some train services, partial cancellation and regulation of few others in view of major Non -Interlocking works at Tiruchi railway junction.

FULL CANCELLATION: The Karaikudi - Tiruchi express special (Train No. 06126) which leaves Karaikudi at 7.05 a.m. will be fully cancelled on July 27, 30, 31 and August 1. The Tiruchi - Karaikudi express special (Train No. 06125), which leaves Tiruchi Junction at 6.15 p.m., will be fully cancelled on July 27, 30, 31 and August 1.

The Karaikudi - Tiruchi express special (Train No. 06888), which leaves Karaikudi at 9.40 a.m., will be fully cancelled on July 31 and August 1. The Tiruchi - Karaikudi express special (Train No. 06887), which leaves Tiruchi at 4 p.m., will be fully cancelled on July 31 and August 1.

The Madurai - Villupuram Intercity express (Train No. 16868), which leaves Madurai at 4.05 a.m., will be fully cancelled on July 30, 31 and August 1. The Villupuram - Madurai Intercity express (Train No. 16867), which leaves Villupuram at 4.35 p.m., will be fully cancelled on July 30, 31 and August 1.

PARTIAL CANCELLATION: The Ramanathapuram - Tiruchi express (Train No. 16850), which leaves Ramanathapuram at 3.35 p.m., will be partially cancelled between Karaikudi and Tiruchi. This train will be short terminated at Karaikudi on July 30. The Tiruchi - Ramanathapuram express (Train No. 16849), which leaves Tiruchi at 7.05 a.m., will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi and Karaikudi. This train will depart from Karaikudi at its scheduled departure time of 8.32 a.m. on July 31.

RESCHEDULING: The Karaikudi - Virudhunagar express special (Train No. 06885), which leaves Karaikudi at 6.05 p.m., will be rescheduled to leave at 7 p.m. on July 31 and August 1, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.