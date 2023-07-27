July 27, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has announced short termination, partial cancellation and diversion of some trains to facilitate engineering works at the Tiruchi railway junction.

SHORT TERMINATION/ SHORT ORIGINATION

The Hubballi - Thanjavur weekly special (Train No. 07325), scheduled to leave Hubballi on July 31 and reach Thanjavur on August 1 will be short terminated at Salem Junction. The train will not run from Salem Junction to Thanjavur. The Thanjavur - Hubballi weekly special (Train No. 07326), scheduled to leave Thanjavur on August 1, will instead leave from Salem Junction on August 1. The train will not run from Thanjavur to Salem.

PARTIAL CANCELLATION

The Palakkad Town - Tiruchi Junction train (No. 16844), scheduled to leave Palakkad Town at 6.30 a.m. will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi Fort and Tiruchi Junction on July 30, 31 and August 1. The train will run only up to Tiruchi Fort station. The Tiruchi Junction - Palakkad train (No. 16843), scheduled to leave Tiruchi Junction at 1 p.m., will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi Junction and Tiruchi Fort on July 30, 31 and August 1. The train will leave from Tiruchi Fort railway station and run up to Palakkad Town station.

The Erode - Tiruchi Junction train (No. 06810), scheduled to leave Erode at 8.10 a.m. , will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi Fort and Tiruchi Junction on July 30, 31 and August 1. The train will run only up to Tiruchi Fort station. The Tiruchi Junction - Erode train (No. 06809), scheduled to leave Tiruchi Junction at 4.10 p.m., will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi Junction and Tiruchi Fort stations on July 30, 31 and August 1. The train will leave from Tiruchi Fort station and run up to Erode.

The Karur - Tiruchi train (No. 06882) scheduled to leave Karur at 3.55 p.m. will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi Fort and Tiruchi Junction on July 31 and August 1. The train will run only up to Tiruchi Fort. The Tiruchi Junction - Karur train (No.06123), scheduled to leave Tiruchi Junction at 6.20 p.m., will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi Junction and Tiruchi Fort on July 31 and August 1. The train will leave from Tiruchi Fort and run up to Karur.

The Karur - Tiruchi train (No. 06124) scheduled to leave Karur at 7.20 a.m. will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi Fort and Tiruchi Junction on July 31 and August 1. The train will run only up to Tiruchi Fort. The Tiruchi - Karur train (No. 06881) scheduled to leave Tiruchi Junction at 9.45 a.m. will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi Junction and Tiruchi Fort on July 31 and August 1. The train will leave from Tiruchi Fort and run up to Karur.

DIVERSION

The Vasco Da Gama - Velankanni weekly special (Train No. 17315) scheduled to leave Vasco Da Gama on July 31 and run via Salem, Erode, Karur and Tiruchi Junction on August 1 will be operated on a diverted from Salem Junction. The train will run via Vriddhachalam, Ponmalai to reach Thanjavur. It will skip the stoppages at Erode, Karur and Tiruchi Junction.

The Ernakulam Junction - Karaikal express (Train No. 16188) scheduled to leave Ernakulam on July 31 and run via Erode, Karur and Tiruchi Junction on August 1 will be operated on a diverted route from Erode Junction. The train will run via Salem Junction, Vriddhachalam and Ponmalai to reach Thanjavur. It will skip the stoppages at Kodumudi, Pugalur, Karur, Kulithalai, Tiruchi Fort and Tiruchi Junction.

The Kacheguda - Nagercoil weekly express (Train No. 16353) scheduled to leave Kacheguda on July 30 and run via Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchi, Dindigul and Madurai on July 31 will be operated on a diverted route from Karur Junction and run directly to Dindigul. The train will skip the stoppage at Tiruchi Junction.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Tirunelveli weekly express (Train No. 16788) scheduled to leave Katra on July 27 and run via Salem, Erode, Karur, Tiruchi, Dindigul and Madurai on July 30 will be operated on a diverted route from Karur Junction. The train will run directly to Dindigul and skip the stoppage at Tiruchi Junction, a press release from the Salem Railway Division said.