Railway workshop to remain shut till March 25

The Golden Rock Railway Workshop here which is engaged in periodic overhaul of passenger coaches and broad gauge diesel locomotives will be closed for three days from March 23 in view of the COVID-19 scare.

This is based on a directive from the Railway Board, New Delhi, for closing all railway workshops and production units across the country for three days up to March 25 to prevent gathering of people in close vicinity within the organisations. The message has been conveyed to the officials and employees of the sprawling workshop with its manpower strength exceeding 4,000.

Workshop authorities told The Hindu on Sunday that the Railway Protection Force personnel guarding the establishment round-the-clock have been instructed to keep the gates closed for the next three days in view of the temporary closure of the workshop. Screening of the workshop employees was being done at the entrances over the past few days in the wake of COVID-19 scare.

The over 80-year-old workshop carries out periodic overhaul of around 1,000 passenger coaches and more than 100 broad gauge diesel locomotives every year. It also carries out periodic overhaul of steam locomotives operated in the Nilgiri Mountain Railway and manufactures container wagons for the Container Corporation of India.