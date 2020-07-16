Railway workshop to remain shut for three days

More than a month after it began to function with cent percent of its total workforce during the lockdown, the Golden Rock Railway Workshop here will remain closed for three days from July 17 to 19 in view of the increase in number of COVID-19 cases at the workshop and to ensure safety of employees. The entire workshop would be disinfected intensely during this period and it would reopen on July 20, Chief Workshop Manager Shyamadhar Ram said adding that it was a step taken to check the spread of COVID-19.

One of the employees of the workshop who tested positive had died recently even before the results were declared. A few more were tested COVID-19 positive over the past few days causing concern among employees working inside the sprawling establishment. The workshop authorities have advised employees to report to the Railway Hospital here if they had COVID-19 related symptoms or report to the fever camps organised by the Corporation in their respective zone.

A communication from the workshop to its supervisory officials made it clear that employees residing in the containment zone should not attend the workshop. It further said employees who had contacts with COVID-19 positive cases should immediately report for testing at the nearest primary health centre or at the government hospital here.

The workshop remained completely shut for over 40 days since late-March when the lockdown was clamped to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Thereafter, it reopened functioning with 33 per cent staff. Subsequently, the workshop began to function with 50 per cent of its total workforce. From early June onwards, it began to function with cent percent of its total workforce exceeding 3,000 following relaxations announced by the State government and by adhering to protocols issued in the wake of COVID-19 spread. The workshop had dispatched many broad gauge passenger coaches after overhauling them since it resumed operations.