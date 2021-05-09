Railway workshop to remain closed for two weeks

The Golden Rock Railway Workshop here will remain closed from May 10 to May 23 in view of the complete lockdown across the State announced by the government. The lockdown (with few relaxations) will be in force from 4 a.m. on May 10 to 4 a.m. on May 24 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The approval for the closure of the railway workshop for a period of two weeks was given by the Chief Workshop Manager. A copy of the communication issued in this regard has been forwarded to the Southern Railway headquarters. Although the workshop would remain closed from May 10 to 23, emergency / essential works relating to general safety, electrical maintenance, water supply and sanitation, fire safety, security and salary and settlement would be undertaken by the respective departmental supervisor concerned with the specific approval of the Controlling Officer.

The communication said bare minimum staff may be deployed for the emergency / essential activities on rotation basis adding that staff to be engaged for such works should carry their identity cards while proceeding to and from the workshop and undertake all COVID-19 preventive measures. The remaining staff / supervisors have been directed to work from home.

The employees, supervisors and officers have also been directed not to leave the headquarters under any circumstances without prior approval of the Controlling Officer. The employees, supervisors and officers have been asked to be available at their respective residence and reachable on their phone and also on electronic means of communication at all times. The communication further said the staff should be prepared to attend duty as and when called by the workshop administration in the event of exigency and advised to follow COVID-19 protocols at all times.