Railway workshop surpasses coaches overhauling target

Tiruchi

01 March 2021 19:51 IST

The Golden Rock Railway Workshop here has surpassed the annual overhauling and production targets set by the Railway Board, New Delhi, by the end of February despite the pandemic.

In spite of full lockdown in April and partial opening in May and June last year, momentum of overhauling and manufacturing activities picked up in the current fiscal at the workshop from July onwards.

Against the Railway Board’s revised annual target of overhauling 864 broad gauge coaches in this year, the Golden Rock Workshop overhauled 915 coaches. This is 51 coaches more than the total annual target with one month to go, a press release from the Chief Workshop Manager said. Against the expectation of 90 coaches per month, the workshop has been turning out 100 coaches per month in the last seven consecutive months. Such an increase in productivity was necessitated to supplement the shortfall that arose out of extended closure of two railway workshops earlier in Perambur.

In the manufacturing sector, the workshop completed 351 rolling stock programme wagons consisting of brake vans and open type wagons for carrying coal and other metal ores across the country. This was the highest ever production achieved in the last 50 years amidst pandemic blues faced globally. In February 2021 alone, 50 wagons were accomplished for the first time which was double the normal production rate. Seventy old ICF coaches were converted as new modified goods in a single fiscal which was the highest among the Southern Railway workshops in this year, the release further said.