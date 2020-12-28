Railway workshop manufactures 250 freight wagons during lockdown

TIRUCHI

28 December 2020

Notwithstanding the COVID-19 lockdown, the Golden Rock Railway Workshop here has manufactured 250 freight wagons of different types alongside carrying out its core activities of overhauling broad gauge diesel locomotives and passenger coaches.

The 250th wagon is planned to be formally dispatched from the sprawling workshop premises soon.

The 250 wagons of BLC and BOXN and other types have been manufactured during the last seven months despite the lockdown in place, says Chief Workshop Manager Shyamadhar Ram, terming it as an achievement for the over 80-year-old workshop which is engaged in a myriad of activities.

The workshop was completely shut in late March when the nationwide lockdown was clamped in view of COVID-19 spread and reopened with 30% of its total staff strength initially in May when the relaxations were announced.

However, the manufacture of freight wagons picked up only from June when the workshop resumed to function with cent per cent staff. The wagon manufacturing activity gained momentum thereafter to reach the 250 mark now in a span of seven months, says Mr. Shyamadhar Ram.

The new wagons have been manufactured for requirements of various railway zones as well as for Container Corporation of India, a Government of India undertaking, adds Mr. Shyamadhar Ram.

New Nilgiri steam loco

Works are also underway simultaneously for the manufacture of the first coal-fired metre gauge steam loco at the workshop.

The new steam loco is being manufactured to chug in the hilly Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) terrain. With crucial components such as boilers and cylinders received from vendors, the assembly works of the steam loco are on. The new steam loco is planned for dispatch in February, says Mr. Shyamadhar Ram, adding that the workshop will take up manufacture of an oil-fired steam loco for the NMR thereafter.