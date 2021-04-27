Railway workshop issues dos and don’ts for staff

With COVID-19 cases increasing by the day in Tiruchi, the Golden Rock Railway Workshop authorities here have decided to put in place a revised working schedule for their employees from May 1 to 15.

As per the revised pattern, there will be a single shift from 8 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on week days and from 8 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on Saturdays with minimum attendance of 50% employees on shop floors and administrative offices. The remaining 50% will be permitted to work from home.

Persons with disabilities, persons with co-morbidities and pregnant women have been exempted from attending office but will continue to work from home. The roster will be prepared to ensure that employees work on rotation on alternate days to maintain minimum attendance of 50% at the workshop every day.

The move aims to minimise the movement of staff and to avoid risk of infection. Employees not rostered on a particular day have been advised to avoid going to crowded places; desist from unnecessary travel and remain at home. They have been asked to remain accessible at all times. They should also be prepared to attend workshop/office to undertake any emergency or urgent work if the situation warrants.

The existing arrangements for night shift will continue by duly adhering to curfew instructions. In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, employees have also been advised to remain in their place of stay and strictly avoid travel to other places during the week-long holidays from May 3 to 8. They have been advised to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.

A communication issued by the workshop authorities here on Tuesday has called upon the employees to scrupulously follow COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks, washing hands and observing personal distancing at all times and at all places.

Pranayama demonstration was conducted for the benefit of supervisors and staff last week. The authorities have advised the employees to practice simple pranayama at their work place and also in their homes to protect themselves from the viral infection.