Railway workshop in Tiruchi permits work from home

The Golden Rock Railway Workshop in Tiruchi has permitted employees above 55 years of age and those with co-morbid conditions to work from home for two weeks starting from July 27.

A communication to this effect approved by the Chief Workshop Manager has been issued by the personnel branch of the workshop, which has over 3,000 employees on rolls. Employees above 55 years of age as well as officers/employees suffering from co-morbid conditions such as severe diabetes, heart disease, cancer, severe respiratory problems and those who were under immune suppressive medication were permitted to work from home from July 27 to August 8.

Chief Workshop Manager Shyamadhar Ram said such employees should be accessible through mobile phone and electronic means of communication at all times and should not leave the headquarters except for emergency. They should be prepared to attend the workshop, if called, for any exigency of work.