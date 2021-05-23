Railway workshop extends closure till May 30

The Golden Rock Railway Workshop in Tiruchi, which has been closed since May 10, has extended the shutdown until May 30. The move comes after the State government’s announcement of intense lockdown for a week.

An official communication has conveyed the decision to employees after approval for closure from May 24-30 was given by the Chief Workshop Manager.

The workshop is involved in periodic overhaul of diesel locomotives and passenger coaches besides manufacture of wagons.

During the extended lockdown, emergency/essential works relating to general safety, electrical maintenance, water supply and sanitation, fire safety, security and measures for prevention of COVID-19 will be undertaken by departmental supervisor with specific approval of controlling officer. A skeletal staff will be deployed for emergency/essential activities on rotation basis.

All remaining staff and supervisors have been asked to work from home as directed by their controlling officer. They have been asked not to leave the headquarters without specific prior approval of the controlling officer. Also, they must be prepared to attend duty as and when called by the workshop administration in event of exigency.

A communication issued earlier this month announced closure of the workshop from May 10 to 23 in view of the complete lockdown (with a few relaxations) announced by the State government. The decision to continue to remain closed till May 30 comes in the wake of the latest announcement, officials said.