Railway Workshop crosses another milestone

Tiruchi

07 December 2020 20:09 IST

The Golden Rock Railway Workshop here crossed yet another milestone when it recently turned out the 50th LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coach after periodic overhauling attention. Principal Chief Material Manager, Southern Railway, K. Shunmugaraj flagged off the 50th LHB coach at a function organised at the workshop premises recently in the presence of Chief Workshop Manager Shyamadhar Ram, officers, supervisors and staff.

The over 80-year-old workshop was vested with the responsibility of shop schedule attention of LHB coaches from 2018-19 financial year. During the 2018-19 fiscal, the workshop turned out three LHB coaches. In 2019-20, 18 LHB coaches were turned out. In the current financial year, the workshop has so far completed 29 coaches. The workshop has also completed overhauling of 300 FIAT bogies this year, a press release said.

