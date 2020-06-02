Railway Workshop begins to function with cent per cent staff

02 June 2020 18:20 IST

Having resumed operations with restricted workforce early last month in view of the COVID-19 lockdown, the Golden Rock Railway Workshop here began to function with full strength of its employees on Tuesday.

A detailed set of guidelines and instructions relating to COVID-19 management have been issued to the employees including frequent sanitization of the entire workplace within the sprawling workshop premises.

The over 80-year-old workshop which carries out periodic overhaul of broad gauge passenger coaches and diesel locomotives besides overhauling steam locomotives operated in the Nilgiri Mountain Railway has a total workforce exceeding 4,000.

Having remained shut for over 40 days owing to COVID-19 lockdown, the workshop resumed operations with 33 per cent of its total strength initially from May 7 onwards after obtaining permission from the District Collector.

Subsequently, the workshop started to function with 50% of its total staff strength from May 20 with single shift consequent to further relaxations announced by the State government. However, night shift was not permitted. A workmen’s special train was being operated from Thanjavur to Tiruchi and back with stoppages en-route exclusively to transport workshop employees and those serving in the Tiruchi Railway Division residing at Thanjavur.

Chief Workshop Manager Shyamadhar Ram told The Hindu on Tuesday that the workshop had begun to function with 100 % of its employees from Tuesday following further relaxations announced by the State government. Barring those who resided in containment zones and pregnant women who have been advised to stay at home, there was full attendance at the workshop, Mr. Shyamadhar Ram further said.

With cent per cent work force in place, instructions have been given to ensure personal distancing within the organisation premises which has over 30 shops inside. The workshop was now functioning with general shift timings from 8 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. Instructions have been given to complete the second shift at 8 p.m. to enable employees reach their residence by 9 p.m.

Night shift has not been permitted since night curfew was in place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. up to June 30. Mr. Shyamadhar Ram said a senior workshop official had been nominated as the nodal officer for COVID-19 to inspect various shops inside to ensure that the COVID-19 related instructions and guidelines were being adhered to. The official would also conceive a plan for every shop in case of emergency situation.

The workshop authorities have asked all employees to review their status on ‘Aarogyasethu App’ before commuting to workshop and act according to the advice appearing on the App. They have also been instructed to wear mask compulsorily at work place at all times and subject themselves to thermal scanning before entering the organization. Strict access control would be enforced and non-essential visitors would not be allowed.

A technical official who complained of fever has been advised to take rest at home and few officials who had interacted with him have also been advised to work from home for three days as a precautionary measure, Mr. Shyamadhar Ram said. The volume of work would now increase at the workshop with 100 per cent of employees reporting for duty, he further said.

The workshop had converted over 100 broad gauge passenger coaches into isolation coaches in view of COVID-19 pandemic besides manufacturing 3,000 Personal Protective Equipment coverall for railway doctors and para-medical staff and 85 steel cots for use in railway hospitals at Chennai, Tiruchi and Madurai during the lockdown period on the instruction of the Railway Board.