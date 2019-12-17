Railway workshop begins infrastructure work on dedicated overhaul facility

With several express trains increasingly being fitted with LHB (Linke Hofman Bush)coaches, the Golden Rock Railway Workshop here has embarked on the task of creating a dedicated facility to exclusively handle their periodic overhauling.

Thanks to substantial allocation of funds from the Railway Board, New Delhi, the over 80-year-old workshop has begun the task of establishing huge sheds within its premises for the purpose.

The Railway Board, New Delhi has sanctioned ₹39.6 crore to the workshop for creation of a dedicated facility and augmentation of capacity for overhauling, said workshop authorities.

A substantial portion of funds amounting to nearly ₹15 crore will be utilised to procure machinery and equipment.

Of the two sheds, where track will be laid, one will andle some eight LHB coaches and the other their bogies. The civil structures with electrical fittings and associated works are expected to be completed in nine months from now.

The new facility to exclusively overhaul LHB coaches is expected to get commissioned in the next fiscal, the workshop authorities said.

At present, the workshop overhauls five LHB coaches per month alongside conventional coaches. With the creation of a dedicated facility, the dispatch of LHB coaches after periodic overhaul is expected to double from the next fiscal, an official said.

The creation of an exclusive facility coincides with introduction of LHB coaches in more number of express trains, gradual replacing conventional compartments manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai.

The workshop overhauls over 1,000 broad gauge passenger coaches and more than 100 broad gauge diesel locomotives every year besides giving a complete make over to a select number of coaches allocated to it under ‘Project Utkrisht’ initiated by the Railway Board.

It also periodicially overhauls oil-fired locomotives operated in the scenic Nilgiri Mountain Railway besides manufacturing wagons for the Container Corporation of India.