Railway workshop bags two new orders

The Golden Rock Railway Workshop here has manufactured 275 wagons against the Railway Board's Rolling Stock Programme orders within eight months.
Of this, 200 are BOXNHL wagons and the remaining 75 are BVCM wagons. This is the highest ever production in a financial year in the last 17 years with still two and half months to go, a press release from the workshop here said.
The 200th BOXNHL wagon was flagged off on Wednesday by Shyamadhar Ram, Chief Workshop Manager in the presence of officers, supervisors and staff.
The release said the Railway Board has placed two new wagons orders - one order for manufacturing 15 metre gauge wagons for the UNESCO fame Nilgiri Mountain Railway and another for manufacturing 48 well type wagons for transportation of track machines in Southern Railway. The workshop also has an order from the CONCOR (Container Corporation of India Limited) for manufacturing 1,035 BLCS wagons for carrying double stack containers at 100 kilometres per hour for which production has commenced.
The workshop has been involved in production of new wagons since 1961 catering to freight services across the country, the release added.
