Railway subway flooded with rainwater

TIRUCHI

Motorists traversing along the Kollidam river bank leading to the North Tower of the Srirangam Temple have a torrid time during the monsoon season as the railway subway along the Panchakarai Road, also referred to as Kollidakarai Road, gets flooded with the slightest of rains.

The subway is the access route to the Ranganathaswamy Temple for pilgrims staying at the Yatri Nivas, located nearby. It is also an important link road from Melur Road to reach the Chennai-Tiruchi National Highway. However, despite its significance, the structure is ill-maintained, rue residents. The lack of a footpath adds to their problems.

The Corporation seems to show no interest in finding a solution to the problem, says K. Sivakumar, a resident. It can build a storm water drain on both sides. However, nobody seems to pay any attention to the need, he says.

The Yatri Nivas is such a well-thought-out, comfortable facility for devotees travelling from afar. However, they have to negotiate this terrible road once they step out of it, he says.

Water seeping through the gravel on the railway tracks pours into the subway, further complicating the issue, Mr. Sivakumar adds. “The civic body has a lot of work to do here, especially with the upcoming Vaikunta Ekadasi when thousands of devotees will throng the temple,” he said.

Corporation officials say that they have taken cognizance of the matter and are waiting for the rains to stop to implement a permanent solution. “We have deployed a motor to suck out the water at the moment. It will have to do until the rains stop. Soon after, work on the redevelopment will be discussed,” a senior official said.