Railway stations shut the gates

With all passenger train services having been suspended till March 31 in the wake of COVID-19 scare, entry into major railway stations falling under the limits of Tiruchi Railway Division has been completely stopped by the personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Barricades have been put up at the approach road leading to the Tiruchi Railway Junction and at other important stations in Tiruchi Division to prevent entry of visitors or unauthorised persons. Access to enter the railway stations was being given only to duty staff of the railway station concerned and cleaning workers.

The move has been taken as a security measure in the wake of COVID-19 even as empty rakes of several passenger trains have been stabled at important railway stations all over Tiruchi Division following cancellation of all trains till the month-end.

Entry into major railway stations such as Tiruchi Junction, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Mayiladuthurai, Vriddhachalam, Ariyalur, Villupuram and Srirangam has been stopped with RPF personnel posted in shifts to guard the station premises as well as the empty rakes stabled on platforms, senior RPF officers told The Hindu. Entry into many way side stations in Tiruchi Division have also been stopped in the wake of cancellation of trains and temporary closure of unreserved ticketing system.

The officers said 44 empty rakes have been stabled at Villupuram, Puducherry, Cuddalore, Vriddhachalam, Tiruchi Junction, Mayiladuthurai,Thanjavur, Velankanni, Mannargudi, Tiruvarur, Karaikal and Vellore stations besides at Tiruchi Broad Gauge Coaching Complex. Teams of RPF personnel have been deployed in shifts to guard the empty rakes.

The officers said field-level personnel of the force have been advised to take adequate precautionary measures in the wake of COVID-19 scare.