Railway Safety Commissioner inspects Tiruchi-Karaikudi electrified stretch

Overhead electrification project executed at a cost of ₹90 crore

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Abhai Kumar Rai on Thursday carried out a day-long inspection on the electrified rail stretch from Tiruchi to Karaikudi via Pudukottai following completion of overhead electrification works.

Accompanied by top officials of Southern Railway and Madurai Railway Division, Mr. Rai began the inspection from Tiruchi junction in the morning travelling on board an inspection special train. Railway officials said as part of his extensive inspection, the Commissioner of Railway Safety alighted at stations en route, Kumaramangalam, Keeranur, Velllanur, Pudukottai and Chettinad, inspecting the electrical installations, safety measures taken by railway authorities, station working besides other aspects. He also inspected the railway gates at Kumaramangalam, Pudur, Ayyampatti and Vellanur and a road over bridge near Pudukottai. The inspection ended in the evening at Karaikudi junction where Mr. Rai inspected the station and the electrical installations. He also checked whether caution boards alerting people about the electrified stretch had been installed. He also ascertained whether the field-level railway staff were imparted necessary training in respect of working in the electrified stretch. The Central Organisation for Railway Electrification executed the overhead electrification project in the 90-km Tiruchi - Pudukottai- Karaikudi broad section. As part of the project carried out at a cost of around ₹90 crore, a traction substation was constructed at Karaikudi junction.

Mr. Rai thereafter conducted a speed trial, travelling on board the special train which was hauled by an electric locomotive. The speed trial started at Karaikudi at 4.20 p.m. and the special train reached Tiruchi junction at 5.30 p.m. The speed trial was conducted at the sectional speed of the broad gauge stretch, said the officials. Chief Electrical Engineer M. Rajamurugan, Chief Project Director, Railway Electrification, Sameer Dighe, Divisional Railway Manager, Madurai, Padmanabhan Ananth and other senior railway officers were present during the statutory inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

Only after obtaining authorisation from the Commissioner of Railway Safety could passenger and freight trains hauled by electric locomotives be operated in the energised stretch. At present, passenger and goods trains are being hauled by diesel locomotives from Karaikudi to Tiruchi.