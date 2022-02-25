Railway Safety Commissioner gives nod for operating electric loco trains on Tiruchi - Karaikudi electrified stretch

Authorisation came recently following mandatory inspection of the 90-route km stretch

Authorisation came recently following mandatory inspection of the 90-route km stretch

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Abhai Kumar Rai authorised operation of electric loco hauled passenger and freight trains on Tiruchi - Pudukottai - Karaikudi electrified broad gauge section.

The authorisation came recently after the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) carried out a day-long mandatory inspection on the 90-route km electrified stretch on February 17 following completion of overhead electrification works. As part of his detailed inspection, the CRS accompanied by top officials of the Southern Railway, Railway Electrification and the Madurai Railway Division conducted a speed trial from Karaikudi to Tiruchi travelling on board a special train which was hauled by an electric locomotive.

The Tiruchi -Pudukottai - Karaikudi electrified stretch comes under the jurisdiction of the Madurai Railway Division. The overhead electrification project in this stretch was executed by the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification which had carried electrification projects on several broad gauge stretches earlier including Tiruchi - Karur - Erode and Tiruchi - Thanjavur- Tiruvarur- Karaikal. Senior railway officers said the CRS had given the authorisation recently following the mandatory inspection he carried out in the Tiruchi - Pudukottai- Karaikudi electrified stretch. The authorisation by the CRS has now paved the way for operation of electric loco hauled passenger and freight trains in this section now, they added. Consequent to the electrification of the section, the Southern Railway has decided to operate the Chennai - Karaikudi - Chennai Pallavan super fast express trains via Tiruchi with an electric locomotive on its entire run up to Karaikudi, said railway sources. This would prevent locomotive changeover at the Tiruchi Junction on both directions which used to be the case until now.