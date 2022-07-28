Railway Protection Special Force organises mass tree plantation on its campus

July 28, 2022 16:07 IST

A mass tree plantation was organised by the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) here on Wednesday as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The event was organised at the RPSF V Battalion campus here.

During this event, a total number of 400 saplings of different varieties were planted inside the 75-acre campus. Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi Manish Agarwal, Commanding Officer of RPSF V Battalion, Tiruchi Ajay Jyoti Sharma, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Railway Protection Force, Tiruchi S. Ramakrishnan and other officials participated, a press release from Tiruchi Railway Division said.

Advertisement

Advertisement