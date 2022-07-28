Tiruchirapalli

Railway Protection Special Force organises mass tree plantation on its campus

R Rajaram TIRUCHI July 28, 2022 16:07 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 16:07 IST

 A mass tree plantation was organised by the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) here on Wednesday as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The event was organised at the RPSF V Battalion campus here. 

During this event, a total number of 400 saplings of different varieties were planted inside the 75-acre campus. Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi Manish Agarwal, Commanding Officer of RPSF V Battalion, Tiruchi Ajay Jyoti Sharma, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Railway Protection Force, Tiruchi S. Ramakrishnan and other officials participated, a press release from Tiruchi Railway Division said. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...