Railway passengers seek reintroduction of Kamban Express from Chennai to Karaikudi

July 02, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Pattukottai Taluk Railway Passengers’ Welfare Association has appealed to the Railway Board, New Delhi, to reintroduce the Kamban Express from Chennai to Karaikudi and back via Pattukottai, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai.

The Kamban Express used to be operated as a daily night train service when the Mayiladuthurai - Tiruvarur - Pattukottai - Karaikudi stretch was a metre gauge line. The section has been converted into broad gauge. The reintroduction of the Kamban Express is the primary demand of the people of this section, the association secretary V. Viveganantham said.

In a memorandum to the Chairman, Railway Board, Mr. Viveganantham sought the introduction of a direct train from Madurai to Mayiladuthurai and back via Pattukottai and Tiruvarur as it would benefit the people of this region as Madurai is an important centre for trade, judiciary, education and tourism, besides being a religious place.

The association has also appealed to the Railway Board to accord approval for the operation of an express train from Karaikudi to Mayiladuthurai and back to serve as a connecting train for the Tiruchi - Chennai Egmore - Tiruchi Cholan Expresses at Mayiladuthurai.

The connecting train could be operated from Karaikudi at around 8 a.m. to reach Mayiladuthurai at 11.45 a.m. In the return direction, the same train could depart Mayiladuthurai at 12.30 p.m. to reach Karaikudi at 4.30 p.m. The association also requested the Railway Board to take suitable measures to operate the Ernakulam - Velankanni - Ernakulam weekly express trains as regular bi-weekly trains. It also urged the Railway Board to regularise the Secunderabad- Rameswaram-Secunderabad weekly express specials as a permanent service.