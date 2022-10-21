Railway Passengers’ Association thanks Southern Railway

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pattukkottai Taluk Railway Passengers’ Welfare Association has thanked the Southern Railway for conceding to the association’s plea for the operation of festival special train services between Chennai and Karaikudi in view of the forthcoming Deepavali.

The association has written letters to the Southern Railway in August and again in September highlighting difficulties faced by those employed in the State’s capital and as well as important towns in southern and northern districts to reach their native places such as Pattukottai and surrounding area for celebrating the Deepavali with their families and relatives.

Alleging that though Pattukottai and neighbouring towns have been well connected by road transport services the cost of transportation incurred by them dampened their festive mood, the association pleaded for the operation of festival special trains between Chennai and Karaikudi via. Pattukkottai for the benefit of Deepavali revellers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Incidentally, the Southern Railway has announced that a festival special train to Rameshwaram from M. G. Ramachandran Chennai Central Railway Station on October 23 leaving MGR Chennai Central by 8-45 p.m. and reaching Rameshwaram on October 24 by 11 a.m. by passing through the newly laid Mayiladuthurai-Tiruvarur-Karaikudi broad gauge section.

In the return direction, the special service will leave Rameshwaram at 4-20 p.m. on October 24 to reach MGR Chennai Central at 6-20 a.m. on October 25. It will have stoppages at Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, Adhiramapattinam, Pattukottai, Peravurani and Aranthangi on both directions of operation.

However, the fare will be 1.3 times the normal fare since this service was being operated as transit-oriented development (TOD) service in order to cater to the needs of commuters originating from a central transit stop (CST) location such as Pattukkottai, Adhiramapattinam and others, sources added.