April 04, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Officials of the Commercial Department of the Tiruchi Railway Division visited National College and the Jamal Mohamed College here recently and explained the use of UTS on mobile app to students and staff members. The officials made a detailed presentation on adoption of the UTS Mobile App and explained how the app allows for hassle-free booking of unreserved tickets, a press release from the Tiruchi Division here said.