Railway officers to inspect passenger amenities, cleanliness at stations every month

The Tiruchi railway divisional authorities will nominate officers of all departments to carry out inspection at important stations vigorously every month to ascertain the deficiencies in the existing passenger and staff amenities, cleanliness of stations and the follow up action on passenger / staff complaints.

The nominated officers would conduct meetings with service Improvement groups comprising field-level supervisors at the stations assigned to them. They would mainly inspect railway stations categorised under Non-suburban (NSG) 3, NSG 4 and NSG 5 that are assigned to them every month.

Stations with earnings of more than ₹20 crore and less than or equal to ₹100 crore per year have been classified under the NSG 3 category. Those stations with more than ₹10 crore earnings and less than or equal to ₹20 crore are categorised as NSG 4 and those with more than ₹1 crore earnings and less than or equal to ₹10 crore fall under the NSG 5 category.

The stations identified for inspection for August include Tiruchi, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Puducherry, Tiruvarur, Vriddhachalam, Chidambaram, Karaikal, Srirangam, Ariyalur, Velankanni, Nidamangalam, Cuddalore Port and Tiruverumbur.

Railway sources said the nominated officers would inspect the existing passenger amenities available at the respective stations, staff amenities and find out the deficiencies besides inspecting the cleanliness of stations. They would conduct a meeting with the field-level supervisors and station managers at the respective stations and submit a report to the Divisional Railway Manager who will review them with the Branch Officers to ensure that necessary follow up action as required was swiftly taken, the sources added.

The inspections would be done at different stations in the division every month. The supervisors of the department concerned at the NSG 3, 4 and 5 stations have been asked to conduct inspection every fortnight on the amenities and services provided at the respective station and inform the department concerned for remedial action on noticing any deficiency.

Rail users demands

Rail users have been consistently seeking improvement of passenger amenities at various stations in Tiruchi Division which handled over 12 million passengers and generated revenue of more than ₹167 crore from passenger traffic in the current fiscal up to July.

Shelter to full length should be provided at platforms 1 and 2 at the Nagapattinam railway station where a stabling line could be laid to accommodate a DEMU train, said S. Mohan, president, Nagore-Nagapattinam Rail Users Association. As for Nagore railway station, the railway administration should provide coach indication boards to enable passengers to identify their respective coaches easily and board them. Further, Nagore station also required provision of drinking water, Mr. Mohan said.

Extension of platforms 2 and 3 at the Kumbakonam station should be taken up to accommodate trains with 19 to 22 coaches, said A. Giri, member of the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) and a resident of Kumbakonam. Thanjavur railway junction required shelter to full length on platforms 2 and 3 since most trains were being received on these platforms. Papanasam station, nearby Kumbakonam, was in dire need of a good platform flooring to full length and a waiting hall, Mr. Giri added.

Air-conditioning of the waiting hall, provision of RO water in all five platforms and provision of coach indication boards were required at the Tiruvarur railway junction, said B. Baskaran, a DRUCC member based at Tiruvarur. Mr. Baskaran said the railways should suitably modify the front elevation of the Tiruvarur station building.

