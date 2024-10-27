ADVERTISEMENT

Railway Ministry urged to approve doubling of Villupuram-Thanjavur track

Published - October 27, 2024 09:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Akhila Bhartiya Grahak Panchayat submits a memorandum to Union Minister of State for Railways V Sommanna and seeks a coach depot in Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

The Akhil Bhartiya Grahak Panchayat, an all India consumer movement, has requested the Railway Ministry to approve the track doubling project in Villupuram-Thanjavur mainline.

ADVERTISEMENT

A delegation of office-bearers of the body met Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna in New Delhi recently and handed him over a memorandum containing their demands.

In the memorandum, panchayat’s South India organising secretary M.N. Sundar and Uttar Tamil Nadu State president K. Venkatraman said Villupuram-Thanjavur mainline section connects major pilgrim centres such as Chidambaram, Kumbakonam, Swamimalai, and Thanjavur which are visited by a large number of devotees.

The route connects Cuddalore Port with the delta region, a major producer of rice. Considering these factors, the Railway Ministry should look into the possibilities of approving the track doubling project between Villupuram and Thanjavur in the Budget.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It requested the Railway Ministry to look into the possibility of setting up a coach maintenance depot at Puducherry railway station to enhance more services to Puducherry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / railway

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US