Railway Ministry urged to approve doubling of Villupuram-Thanjavur track

The Akhil Bhartiya Grahak Panchayat, an all India consumer movement, has requested the Railway Ministry to approve the track doubling project in Villupuram-Thanjavur mainline.

A delegation of office-bearers of the body met Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna in New Delhi recently and handed him over a memorandum containing their demands.

In the memorandum, panchayat’s South India organising secretary M.N. Sundar and Uttar Tamil Nadu State president K. Venkatraman said Villupuram-Thanjavur mainline section connects major pilgrim centres such as Chidambaram, Kumbakonam, Swamimalai, and Thanjavur which are visited by a large number of devotees.

The route connects Cuddalore Port with the delta region, a major producer of rice. Considering these factors, the Railway Ministry should look into the possibilities of approving the track doubling project between Villupuram and Thanjavur in the Budget.

It requested the Railway Ministry to look into the possibility of setting up a coach maintenance depot at Puducherry railway station to enhance more services to Puducherry.