GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Railway Ministry urged to approve doubling of Villupuram-Thanjavur track

Akhila Bhartiya Grahak Panchayat submits a memorandum to Union Minister of State for Railways V Sommanna and seeks a coach depot in Puducherry

Published - October 27, 2024 09:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Akhil Bhartiya Grahak Panchayat, an all India consumer movement, has requested the Railway Ministry to approve the track doubling project in Villupuram-Thanjavur mainline.

A delegation of office-bearers of the body met Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna in New Delhi recently and handed him over a memorandum containing their demands.

In the memorandum, panchayat’s South India organising secretary M.N. Sundar and Uttar Tamil Nadu State president K. Venkatraman said Villupuram-Thanjavur mainline section connects major pilgrim centres such as Chidambaram, Kumbakonam, Swamimalai, and Thanjavur which are visited by a large number of devotees.

The route connects Cuddalore Port with the delta region, a major producer of rice. Considering these factors, the Railway Ministry should look into the possibilities of approving the track doubling project between Villupuram and Thanjavur in the Budget.

It requested the Railway Ministry to look into the possibility of setting up a coach maintenance depot at Puducherry railway station to enhance more services to Puducherry.

Published - October 27, 2024 09:02 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / railway

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.