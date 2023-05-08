Railway Ministry gives nod for conducting Final Location Survey for doubling of Thanjavur - Karaikal BG section

May 08, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned to conduct the Final Location Survey for doubling of the Thanjavur - Tiruvarur - Karaikal broad gauge section under the limits of the Tiruchi Railway Division.

The Final Location Survey for doubling the 96-km Thanjavur - Karaikal single line section is to be carried out at a cost of ₹1.92 crore. A communication in this regard was sent to the General Manager, Southern Railway recently from the Railway Board, New Delhi.

The nod for conducting the survey has raised hopes among rail users that track doubling of the Thanjavur - Karaikal BG stretch would fructify in the near future. Railway sources said a preliminary survey had already been done ahead of the Final Location Survey in the Thanjavur - Karaikal section which is among the important stretches in the Tiruchi Railway Division witnessing brisk movement of freight. A Detailed Project Report would be prepared for doubling the stretch and forwarded to the Railway Board, New Delhi for approval and funds, the sources further said.

Rail users especially in Nagore and Nagapattinam have been urging the railway administration to make the Karaikal - Thanjavur BG section a double line stretch. Substantial revenue was being earned by the Tiruchi Division through freight movement. Transportation of coal mainly takes place from the Karaikal Port to other destinations.

The Railway Ministry’s sanction for the survey is indeed a positive development, said S. Mohan, president, Nagore-Nagapattinam Rail Users Association. Further, track doubling would also enable introduction of more trains on this section. Doubling of the section would eliminate the waiting time for crossings, Mr. Mohan said.

The Karaikal - Chennai - Karaikal, Karaikal - Ernakulam - Karaikal, and Karaikal - Bengaluru - Karaikal expresses are the daily trains being operated from Karaikal. Rail users have been seeking the introduction of the Karaikal - Bengaluru - Karaikal overnight daily train besides introduction of day time rail services from Karaikal to Madurai via Thanjavur and Tiruchi and Karaikal to Pollachi via Coimbatore every day, Mr. Mohan said. At present, the Villupuram - Tiruchi chord line BG section via Vriddhachalam and Ariyalur and Tiruchi - Thanjavur BG section are the double line stretches in the vast limits of the Tiruchi Division.