Railway hospital vaccinates over 2,000

Over 2,000 railway employees, their dependants and retired railway staff all put together have taken the COVID-19 vaccine so far at the Divisional Railway Hospital in Ponmalai here ever since the vaccination exercise commenced in January.

The Divisional Railway Hospital here is a designated site for administering COVID-19 vaccine exclusively for serving railway staff and their dependants besides retired railway men.

Railway hospital authorities said a total number of 1,520 railway employees, 64 dependants and 540 retired railway employees have got the first dose till now. The number of those who had completed the second dose was 276 till April 16.

The vaccination exercise commenced on January 21 at the Divisional Railway Hospital where a separate room has been earmarked to administer the vaccine. Those who had taken the vaccine were from areas in and around Tiruchi.

The hospital had been administering Covishield vaccine from Monday to Friday. Anxious moments were witnessed for some time after notices were pasted on the hospital premises in the morning stating that vaccination had to be suspended due to shortage.

However, the hospital quickly received 250 doses in the morning from the State Health Department following which the vaccination exercise continued. The authorities further said the number of those willing to take the vaccine was steadily increasing at the hospital.