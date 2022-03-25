Railway guards against trolley bag, call for restoration of line box facility

A section of railway guards of Tiruchi Division owing allegiance to All India Guards’ Council (AIGC) staged a protest here on Friday opposing the railway administration’s move to provide trolley bags to guards in place of metal line boxes.

The demonstration staged in front of the office of the Divisional Railway Manager was led by AIGC divisional president P.M.A.S. Raj in which the council secretary V. Kameswaran and a group of about 20 railway guards participated.

The guards wanted the railway administration to continue with the existing system of providing them with line boxes and restore them wherever they were withdrawn. The transportation of line boxes given to the guards on duty was the responsibility of railway administration which had been engaging labourers on contract to load in the guard van and unload. The line boxes would contain a host of railway-related safety items, including flags, torch, hand signal lamps, L V Board, safety manuals and detonators for use to caution approaching trains in case of accident or detention for a longer duration.

Mr. Kameswaran said the line boxes given to guards on duty were being loaded in trains and unloaded by contract labourers and this system was in practice for long. However, the railway administration had decided to introduce trolley bags for guards replacing the line boxes in order to reduce expenditure. He said space inside the trolley bags would be insufficient to keep the railway-related items and not safe too as the detonators were also to be kept inside. In addition to carrying their personal belongings for long journeys and staying for a few days at outstations, the guards would also have to pull the trolley bags which would put extra burden on them. Further, it would also be extremely difficult to carry the trolley bags and their personal belongings simultaneously in those goods yards which do not have proper lighting and proper path leading to the yard, he said.

In view of these practical difficulties, the railway administration must continue with the existing system of providing line boxes for the guards and restore the line boxes wherever they were withdrawn, the AIGC said. The members later submitted a memorandum to the Divisional Railway Manager.