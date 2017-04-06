Railway GM inspects Tiruchi workshop

Southern Railway General Manager Vashista Johri inspected the Golden Rock Railway Workshop here on Thursday.

Accompanied by top Southern Railway officials, Mr. Johri inspected the workshop for over two hours. He inspected various shops inside the premises and interacted with officials. He inaugurated a chemical and metallurgical laboratory inside the workshop.

In a brief interaction with reporters, he said the Railways has taken up with the Tamil Nadu government a proposal for a joint venture to execute development projects in the State and share the cost for projects such as the last leg of track doubling works up to Kanniyakumari. “We are pursuing the matter with the Tamil Nadu government,” Mr. Johri said.