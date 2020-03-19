Railway employee admitted to isolation ward

A Southern Railway employee from Mahe in Kerala who had come here for undergoing training complained of cough and fever on Wednesday following which he has been admitted to the isolation ward at the Divisional Railway Hospital here.

The railway employee in his fifties had come to the Zonal Training Institute here to undergo Station Master training a few days ago.

He came to the divisional railway hospital for treatment on Wednesday after he had cough and fever.

The employee was sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital at Tiruchi on Thursday to rule out symptoms of COVID-19.

A senior railway official attached to the Medical Department said the employee was examined at the Government Hospital, Tiruchi.

However, samples were not taken since the doctors there didn’t suspect COVID-19.

The government hospital authorities advised the railway hospital to keep him in isolation ward as a precautionary measure.

As per the advice, the employee was under medical observation at the isolation ward in the railway hospital.

The official said the employee had no fever now and that his condition was stable. The employee and the staff at the hospital have been provided with protective gear at the isolation ward. The isolation ward at the divisional railway hospital has 12 beds in view of COVID-19 epidemic, added the railway official.