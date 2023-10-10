Railway Construction Organisation floats tender for electrification of Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli BG section

October 10, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Southern Railway Construction Organisation has floated a tender for electrification of the Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli broad gauge section where rail services resumed in April this year after a long gap following conversion of the stretch from metre gauge to broad gauge.

The tender was floated recently for the supply, erection, testing and commissioning of overhead equipment (OHE) on the 37-km section which falls under the limits of the Tiruchi Railway Division.

The entire project is expected to be carried out at a cost of around ₹23 crore, a senior railway official said. The electrification project on this stretch is expected to be completed next year once the contract is awarded to the agency that would be fixed through the tender process.

Rail services in the unelectrified Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli section via Kariyapattinam, Kuruvapalam, Thopputhurai and Vedaranyam resumed in April this year following completion of gauge conversion works. The Railway Board, New Delhi, had given its approval for electrification of this section and for the 149-km Tiruvarur - Karaikudi BG stretch via Pattukottai and Aranthangi a couple of months ago. These are the two sections in the vast limits of the Tiruchi Railway Division which remains unelectrified at present.

Diesel Electric Multiple Unit services are being operated in the Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli section.

The sources further said the tender for identifying an agency for electrifying the Tiruvarur - Karaikudi BG section would be floated in the due course of time by the Southern Railway Construction Organisation which had executed the gauge conversion project in this section as well as in the Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli stretch.

