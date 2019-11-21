Railway constable run over by train near Mayiladuthurai

A Railway Protection Force Constable on track patrol duty was run over by a train between Mayiladuthurai and Sirkazhi, falling under the Tiruchi Railway Division, in the early hours on Thursday.

Constable S.R. Baasham attached to Tiruvannamalai Post, was deployed for track patrol duty between Mayiladuthurai and Sirkazhi in the wake of couple of thefts of electrical equipment reported on the stretch. Railway Protection Force sources said the body of 48-year-old Baasha was found on the track by field-level railway personnel.

Overhead electrification work is currently on, in the mainline section from Mayiladuthurai to Thanjavur.

The body was sent to Mayiladuthurai government hospital for a post-mortem examination. Government Railway Police, Mayiladuthurai is investing the case