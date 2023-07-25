Railway Board sanctions electrification of Tiruvarur - Karaikudi broad gauge stretch

July 25, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Railway Board, New Delhi, has given its nod for electrification of the Tiruvarur - Karaikudi broad gauge section falling under the limits of the Tiruchi Railway Division. The Board has sanctioned the electrification project at a cost of ₹143.07 crore under the ‘Umbrella of electrification of remaining un-electrified sections over Indian Railways’.

The Board’s sanction for electrification of the 149-km Tiruvarur - Karaikudi BG stretch via Pattukottai, Adhiramapattinam and Aranthangi will eventually pave the way for operation of express and freight trains hauled by electric locomotive on this stretch in future. Express trains operating on the stretch are at present being hauled by diesel locomotives. The Tiruvarur- Karaikudi section and the Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli (37 km) BG stretch are the two un-electrified stand alone sections in the limits of the Tiruchi division.

The Railway Board’s communication in respect of electrification of the Tiruvarur - Karaikudi stretch has been sent to the General Manager, Southern Railway. The Board’s decision has gladdened rail users especially those in the delta region who have been consistently pleading for the electrification of the Tiruvarur - Karaikudi section following its conversion from metre gauge to broad gauge in phases over three years ago.

This section is among the lengthy stretches passing via Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Sivaganga districts. Railway sources in Tiruchi Division say the electrification project will be executed by Southern Railway Construction Organisation, which has carried out broad gauge conversion works on the stretch.

“Electrification of the Tiruvarur - Tiruthuraipoondi - Adhiramapattinam - Pattukottai- Peravurani- Aranthangi - Karaikudi lengthy section will help avoid loco change over at Tiruvarur Junction, which is the case at present, and thereby prevent time delay”, says V. Viveganantham, secretary, Pattukottai Taluk Railway Users Passengers Welfare Association.

Expressing happiness over the sanction of the electrification project by the Railway Board, Mr. Viveganantham has expressed hope that this will eventually enable railways to introduce more long distance train services on thes section in future. Express trains such as Tambaram - Sengottai - Tambaram, Secunderabad - Mandapam - Secunderabad and Velankanni - Ernakulam - Velankanni are being operated through the Tiruvarur - Karaikudi section apart from a train service from Tiruvarur to Karaikudi.