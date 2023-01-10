Railway Board nod awaited for operation of passenger trains on Thiruthuraipoondi-Agasthiyampalli section

January 10, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway is awaiting approval from the Railway Board, New Delhi, for introduction of passenger train services on the new broad gauge Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli section under Tiruchi Railway Division.

The division has forwarded the proposal to Southern Railway headquarters for submission to the Railway Board for commencement of passenger services on the 37-km stretch, which was given clearance by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, for operation of passenger and freight train services in October last after carrying statutory inspection on the stretch.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety had given the authorisation for operation of trains on the section at a maximum speed of 70 km/hour. New station buildings have been constructed at Agasthiyampalli, Vedaranyam, Thopputhurai, Neyvilakku, Kuravapalam and Kariyapattinam as part of the gauge conversion project on the stretch which has 13 level crossings, 79 minor bridges and four road overbridges.

Railway sources say the Tiruchi division is awaiting final approval from the Railway Board for introduction of passenger services on the section. The plan is to operate DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) trains in the morning and in the evening in both directions once the clearance comes through. Once approved by the Railway Board, the section will witness operation of train services after several years.

Meanwhile, the division has decided to engage Train Halt Agents at Kariyapattinam, Kuruvapulam, Neyvilaku, Thopputhurai and Vedaranyam halt stations on the section. The Division has called for Expression of Interest (EOI) for engagement of Train Halt Agents at the five stations from the applicants. The eligibility criteria and the nature of work of the Halt Agents have been specified in the EOI that was called for last month. The Halt Agents will be paid commission for issuing pre-printed UTS tickets and pre-printed season tickets only.

The sources further say a goods shed is coming up at Agasthiyampalli - a coastal town - from where loading of salt used to take place by freight trains when the section was metre gauge and before goods train services were suspended to execute the gauge conversion project. Railway officials had a meeting with salt merchants for loading the consignment by freight trains.